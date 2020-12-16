Embiid Thrived in Rivers' Offense in Preseason Win Over Celtics

Doc Rivers didn't need to watch too much film to figure out Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid can be an unstoppable force on both ends of the floor. In fact, Embiid is one of a few reasons why Rivers decided to land with the Sixers after getting fired by the Los Angeles Clippers back in September.

A change in scenery was good for Doc Rivers, who spent seven seasons in L.A. And switching up the head coach for Embiid, who has played with Brett Brown his entire NBA career, should benefit the big man who admittedly had a down season last year.

For the last couple of weeks, Embiid has been practicing in Camden, New Jersey, learning the new system Doc Rivers is incorporating for the Sixers. On Tuesday, everything the 76ers have been working on as of late went on display so the public could see during the first preseason game of the year against the Boston Celtics.

As expected, the Sixers got off to a rusty start early on, but Joel Embiid didn't look like somebody who hasn't played a game of basketball since August. The three-time All-Star had plans to play in the first half and even a few minutes in the third quarter. But after taking the court for just under 17 minutes in the first two quarters, Rivers didn't need to see anymore out of the big man on Tuesday night.

"[He was] Phenomenal," Rivers said about Embiid after the Sixers' 108-99 win over the Celtics. Embiid managed to get up 14 shots and knocked down six of them. He also got to the line several times and went six-for-six on his free throws. Overall, the big man totaled for 18 points in less than 20 minutes of action.

Embiid's performance was good. What was even better, though, is that Rivers admitted he didn't run anything specifically tailored for Embiid's game. Instead, the veteran head coach allowed the offense to naturally run through Embiid -- letting the veteran center know that he can produce no matter how the offense is set up.

"It's a great example for Joel," Rivers explained. We ran our stuff, but we didn't run his stuff, and he still had 18 [points]. And that's one of the things that I was telling him. We can run continuity offense and not even run any plays for you, but you're still going to end up with the ball because you're the best player. And you'll see that happen. And that did happen tonight. I thought that was a great thing for Joel to see."

One preseason game is a tiny sample size, but it's hard for Embiid and Rivers to walk away from Tuesday night's game not feeling good about the results. Consistency will be key moving forward -- and it's not always going to be easy for Embiid. However, if that's how the big man can perform in an offense not designed for him specifically, it will be interesting to see what he can do when the coaching staff begins to game plan for specific opponents.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_