Joel Embiid Encourages Tyrese Maxey to Launch Threes

Tyrese Maxey didn't have the best track record from beyond-the-arc coming out of Kentucky. As he entered the 2020 NBA Draft after a standout season as a freshman, Maxey had only knocked down 29-percent of his shots from three.

Those numbers didn't concern Sixers President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey. In fact, Morey said he believes Maxey's three-point shooting would transition well into the NBA, despite his low average at Kentucky.

For the first few games of his NBA career, Maxey failed to change his critics' minds as he failed to drain a single three-pointer after his first five attempts through five games. This past Saturday, he finally knocked one down against the Charlotte Hornets. Then, the following game, he drained two more.

Although Maxey got off to a slow start from beyond-the-arc, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers defended his rookie by claiming he hasn't seen a "lick" of bad shooting by the Kentucky product throughout training camp, preseason, and the regular season so far.

"There's this narrative out there that the reason he went down in the draft is because people didn't think he could shoot," Rivers said after Monday's game. "I haven't seen a lick of that -- I think he's an excellent shooter. He'll just keep getting better. Once he's ready and takes a shot, he's good. He has great speed. He's going to be a terrific player for us, so we're very lucky that he fell to us."

Despite what the critics say and believe, the Sixers never bought into the negative narrative surrounding Maxey. Not only are they confident his shooting will blossom over time, but members of the organization -- specifically Joel Embiid -- are constantly encouraging Maxey to utilize his shot from deep.

"I've been telling him every single time. . . Just shoot it," Embiid said in regards to Maxey. "When I kick out, and he's wide open, just let it fly. If you miss, who cares? If you make it, good! Onto the next shot. He's been doing a great job, he comes in every single day, and he wants to learn. You know, he does his job, and he's been great."

After Monday's game, Maxey mentioned he just wants to do whatever he can to help his team win. And while three-point shooting hasn't been his strength thus far, Maxey's confidence in his ability to shoot remains high.

"I work extremely hard," Maxey explained. "I'm in the gym every single day, multiple times a day working and making a lot of shots -- so I have confidence in myself." Maxey has seen his minutes increase through seven games this season as he's averaging six points-per-game off the bench. Now that he's becoming somewhat of a deep shooting threat as well, the rookie will only get better moving forward.

