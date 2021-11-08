Skip to main content
    • November 8, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Joel Embiid Enters NBA Health and Safety Protocol
    Publish date:

    Joel Embiid Enters NBA Health and Safety Protocol

    Author:

    Lately, the Philadelphia 76ers have been affected by several players dealing with setbacks related to COVID-19. Sixers center Joel Embiid becomes the latest player to be entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

    Embiid was already on pace to miss Monday's matchup against the New York Knicks. As the star has been available for Philly's last three games, which included a back-to-back against the Chicago Bulls and the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday and Thursday, the Sixers planned to issue Embiid a night of rest on Monday.

    Unfortunately, he might be on pace to miss more than just Monday's matchup. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Embiid could miss at least ten days worth of practices and games if he fails to test negative for COVID-19 twice in the next 24 hours.

    Read More

    Embiid isn't the only member of the Sixers currently in the NBA's health and safety protocol. Last Monday, as the Sixers were gearing up to face the Portland Trail Blazers, Sixers veteran forward Tobias Harris entered into the protocol as he was exposed and returned a positive COVID-19 test.

    After failing to return two negative tests, Harris was indeed positive for COVID-19 and was reportedly symptomatic. He went on to miss four-straight games and will miss Monday's matchup against New York as well.

    In addition to Harris and Embiid, Sixers' second-year guard Isaiah Joe and third-year guard Matisse Thybulle are also in the health and safety protocol. While both players seem to be doing fine based on the updates that Doc Rivers offered lately, their timeline for a return is currently unclear.

    Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

    USATSI_17111864_168388689_lowres
    News

    Joel Embiid Enters NBA Health and Safety Protocol

    1 minute ago
    USATSI_17034135_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    Joel Embiid Will Rest vs. New York Knicks on Monday

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_15461362_168388689_lowres
    News

    Report: Celtics Would Have to Include Jaylen Brown in a Simmons Trade

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_14107014_168388689_lowres
    News

    Harris, Thybulle Remain Out for Sixers' Rematch vs. Knicks

    3 hours ago
    USATSI_14021245_168388689_lowres (1)
    News

    Joel Embiid Praises Furkan Korkmaz for his Development

    17 hours ago
    USATSI_17088460_168388689_lowres
    News

    Georges Niang Redeemed Himself With Joel Embiid

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17111679_168388689_lowres
    News

    Korkmaz Credits Sixers Coaches for Bump in Confidence

    23 hours ago
    USATSI_17111683_168388689_lowres
    News

    Embiid, Sixers Celebrate Doc Rivers' 1,000th Win After Beating Bulls

    Nov 7, 2021