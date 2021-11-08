Joel Embiid Enters NBA Health and Safety Protocol

Lately, the Philadelphia 76ers have been affected by several players dealing with setbacks related to COVID-19. Sixers center Joel Embiid becomes the latest player to be entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Embiid was already on pace to miss Monday's matchup against the New York Knicks. As the star has been available for Philly's last three games, which included a back-to-back against the Chicago Bulls and the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday and Thursday, the Sixers planned to issue Embiid a night of rest on Monday.

Unfortunately, he might be on pace to miss more than just Monday's matchup. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Embiid could miss at least ten days worth of practices and games if he fails to test negative for COVID-19 twice in the next 24 hours.

Embiid isn't the only member of the Sixers currently in the NBA's health and safety protocol. Last Monday, as the Sixers were gearing up to face the Portland Trail Blazers, Sixers veteran forward Tobias Harris entered into the protocol as he was exposed and returned a positive COVID-19 test.

After failing to return two negative tests, Harris was indeed positive for COVID-19 and was reportedly symptomatic. He went on to miss four-straight games and will miss Monday's matchup against New York as well.

In addition to Harris and Embiid, Sixers' second-year guard Isaiah Joe and third-year guard Matisse Thybulle are also in the health and safety protocol. While both players seem to be doing fine based on the updates that Doc Rivers offered lately, their timeline for a return is currently unclear.

