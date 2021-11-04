Embiid, Niang Recall Game-Saving Block on DeRozan After Sixers Win

Although the Sixers led the Chicago Bulls by as much as 18 points on Wednesday night, the visiting team found a way to claw their way back into the game with a strong third-quarter showing by Zach LaVine and an even better performance in the fourth quarter put on by DeMar DeRozan.

With ten seconds left to go in the matchup, the Sixers held a 102-98 lead. The Bulls, who were coming out of a timeout with a game plan to score and make it a one-possession game, unsurprisingly went with the hot hand that was DeRozan.

Sixers veteran forward Georges Niang was focused on not letting the Bulls knock down a three, making it a one-point game. Although he joked that DeRozan "blew right by" him on the play, the veteran forward did his job right.

"I didn't wanna give up a three, so I tried to send him to the rim," Niang said after the game. Sure enough, he did. And DeRozan drove to the basket and went flying for what looked like an eventual poster dunk on Sixers center Joel Embiid.

As expected, Embiid made a play on DeRozan as he's a fearless rim protector. While he prevented the Bulls star from throwing down the big slam dunk, the referees whistled Embiid for a foul, sending DeRozan to the free-throw line for two shots.

However, the Sixers didn't waste a second challenging the call. A few moments later, after a handful of reviews, the referees determined that DeRozan wasn't fouled, and Embiid made a clean potential game-saving block on the Bulls star.

"Joel's a competitor, and I think it's huge when your best player really wants to win that bad and is willing to go up there and sacrifice a knee to the groin or elbow to the face and make a winning play," Niang continued. "That doesn't happen everywhere, so Joel's special for getting out there and making a winning play."

When the foul was initially called, Embiid immediately signaled to the Sixers' coaching staff that they should challenge it. Throughout the entire reviewing process, Embiid was all smiles as he was confident that he didn't commit a foul on the play.

"I was pretty surprised [they called a foul]," Embiid said. "One thing this year, obviously the shots are not falling to start the year. I've been focusing a lot on the defensive end, and I feel like with the offensive end nowhere close to where it should be, the defensive end is where I should put a lot of time in, and that's what I've been doing. I'm glad that block was not a foul. A big play to close out."

When the game resumed with a jump ball at mid-court, Embiid tipped the ball back to Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey who ran around until he got fouled. At that point, it was evident the Sixers had the game locked up. And in a matter of seconds, the 76ers closed out the night with a 103-98 win.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.