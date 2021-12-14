Joel Embiid a Late Scratch vs. Grizzlies on Monday

Just as the Philadelphia 76ers started to get healthier, the team battled a couple of minor setbacks ahead of their Monday night matchup against the Memphis Grizzlies. Sixers center Joel Embiid becomes the latest player to find himself ruled out in Memphis last minute. According to a team official, Embiid is dealing with right rib soreness.

Embiid's absence on Monday night will be his 11th this season. Earlier this year, Embiid missed a game against the Portland Trail Blazers as he got a planned rest night. Then, he missed eight-straight games last month as he battled a case of COVID-19.

With Embiid out of the lineup on Monday, the Sixers will roll with Andre Drummond in the starting lineup. Right now, it's unclear just how serious Embiid's latest setback is. But considering he was planning to play for most of the day as he was left off the injury report, it seems the Sixers are just being cautious with the big man.

Embiid isn't the only starter to miss Monday's game suddenly. In addition to Embiid, the Sixers will miss another starter in shooting guard Seth Curry.

Roughly half an hour before the Sixers planned to tip-off in Memphis, Curry was ruled out of the game with shoulder soreness. Starting in Curry's place will be the struggling reserve, Furkan Korkmaz.

Like Embiid, it's unclear if Curry's setback is serious. However, all signs point towards the veteran sharpshooter being fine as he avoided the injury report leading up to the matchup.

