Joel Embiid, Matisse Thybulle Ruled Out vs. Jazz on Tuesday

Last week, the Philadelphia 76ers gained two reinforcements out of the NBA's health and safety protocol. By last Monday, the Sixers had four members of the roster dealing with a COVID-19-related setback.

On Thursday, Sixers veteran forward Tobias Harris became the first to be cleared for action after battling the virus. A couple of nights later, 76ers second-year guard Isaiah Joe became the second as he was cleared ahead of Saturday night's matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

That leaves the Sixers with two more players left to go in Joel Embiid and Matisse Thybulle. Unfortunately, it seems they won't be ready by Tuesday night when the Sixers take on the Utah Jazz for the first time this year.

According to Philly's Monday night injury report, Thybulle and Embiid have been ruled out as they remain in the protocol. While they are expected to miss Tuesday's game, it shouldn't be too much longer before they make their return -- especially Thybulle.

The third-year veteran became the third member of the roster to enter the health and safety protocol under two weeks ago. Tuesday marks roughly 11 days since he was ruled out due to COVID-19-related reasons.

While every case is different, Thybulle could be eligible to return if he's able to register several negative tests. Just this past Saturday, Isaiah Joe was initially ruled out against the Pacers but was upgraded to questionable after getting cleared from the protocol on his ninth day. That's not to say the same will happen for Thybulle, but it's something that shouldn't be ruled out entirely.

As for Embiid, he won't return this early on. As he just surpassed sitting out for a week, the Sixers' All-Star still has a few days left in the protocol as he was symptomatic, according to Sixers head coach Doc Rivers.

Unfortunately, the Sixers will have to face the thriving Utah Jazz without two essential players in the mix, but it shouldn't be too much longer before the team gets its All-Star and defensive standout back on the floor.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.