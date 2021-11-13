Joel Embiid, Matisse Thybulle Remain Out vs. Pacers on Saturday

The Philadelphia 76ers have had a rough last couple of weeks as players continued popping up on the injury report due to physical setbacks and players entering the NBA's health and safety protocol.

Two weeks ago, Sixers veteran forward Tobias Harris was the first to be entered into the protocol as he tested positive for COVID-19 ahead of Philly's matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. After showing symptoms, Harris was automatically ruled out for the next ten days.

A few days after Harris tested positive, Sixers' second-year guard Isaiah Joe entered the protocol as well. Then one day later, third-year guard Matisse Thybulle joined him. It seemed those three were going to be the only ones affected by the virus, but then Joel Embiid became the fourth player to enter the protocol earlier this week.

At this point, the Sixers are beginning to gain some players back in the mix. After having Danny Green and Seth Curry return to the lineup after they've dealt with minor physical setbacks, Sixers veteran forward Tobias Harris was finally cleared by the NBA to return to action on Thursday.

While Harris was questionable leading up to the matchup, he became available and checked in for 36 minutes on Thursday night when the Sixers came up short to the Raptors.

The good news is Harris was left off of Philly's injury report for Saturday's game against Indiana. However, two out of the three others that were in the protocol remain ineligible to play. Isaiah Joe, who's been in the protocol for about nine days, has been cleared for action and is considered questionable for Saturday's game.

Matisse Thyublle, who's been in the protocol for a little over a week, will miss the matchup. And lastly, Sixers All-Star center Joel Embiid will continue to miss time. Considering Sixers head coach Doc Rivers confirmed that Embiid was symptomatic on Monday, the big man is guaranteed to miss around ten days at least. Therefore, he won't see the court until next week at the earliest.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.