Joel Embiid Imitates Mike Tyson During Postgame Interview

There was a scary scene on Tuesday night at the Wells Fargo Center. As the Philadelphia 76ers attempted to climb back against the Toronto Raptors after trailing in the first half, Sixers big man Joel Embiid ended up taking a fall and struggling to get up initially. After remaining on the floor for a little, Embiid managed to get up on his own.

However, the Sixers All-Star was slowly walking back to his bench with a limp. And Embiid didn't take a seat on the bench. Instead, he went straight back to the locker room, which is never a good sign.

A few minutes went by before Embiid finally returned to the bench. Considering he came back out in uniform and never threw his warmups back on, it was becoming clear Embiid's injury wasn't as serious as everybody initially thought.

Seconds later, after returning to the bench, Embiid was back in the game, and everybody in Philadelphia could breathe again. Not only was Embiid feeling healthy, but he was also up for the task of helping take over for the 76ers in the final quarter of the game.

In the second half of Tuesday's game, the Sixers outscored the Raptors 52-37. 11 of those points came from Embiid, who drew at least a double-team every time he touched the ball. By the end of the matchup, the Sixers defeated the Raptors 100-93, with Embiid leading all players in scoring with 29 points.

Following the game, everybody wanted to know how the big man was feeling as he suffered an injury in the third quarter. And in typical Embiid fashion, the well-known internet troll decided to dodge the question by channeling his inner Mike Tyson.

In case you're gullible -- no, Joel Embiid did not break his back. While we know his injury was to the lower-body, Embiid actually refused to confirm what he was dealing with after the game. Following his postgame interview with NBC Sports Philadelphia, Embiid showered up then did a Zoom press conference with reporters.

When asked about his injury, once again, Embiid decided to dodge the question so he could play it down. "It was a great win, so I'm happy about that," Embiid said, after receiving an injury-related question. "It's fine. . . Everything is fine," the All-Star center concluded as he smiled.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_