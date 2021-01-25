Joel Embiid Will Miss Monday's Game vs. Pistons

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid won't take the court for Monday's game against the Detroit Pistons, according to a team source.

Embiid, who has been on the Sixers' injury report since Sunday night due to back tightness, will get a much-needed night off to start the week.

Over the last few games, the Sixers' center has been on a tear. In a two-game series against the Boston Celtics and the first of another series against the Detroit Pistons, Embiid has taken charge for the Sixers lately, adding three more stellar performances to his MVP campaign early on this season.

On Monday, the NBA announced that Embiid had been rewarded for his recent performances as he's been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the fifth time in his young career. Embiid earned the honors by averaging 37 points-per-game and 11.7 rebounds-per-game.

Unfortunately, Embiid won't have the opportunity to build on his strong season on Monday night. While Embiid's setback is nothing serious, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers made it clear before that whenever the big man is dealing with any setback this early on in the year, the team is going to remain cautious.

While the Sixers are avoiding taking the load management route with Embiid this year as they want him to play as much as possible throughout the regular season, the team won't force him into playing games if he's not one-hundred percent. That will be the case for the big man on Monday night.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_