Sixers' Joel Embiid Set to Miss Multiple Games With Knee Injury

Joel Embiid will miss some time with a knee injury.
The Philadelphia 76ers were already planning to be shorthanded for their upcoming road trip, which is set to begin on Saturday night. As the Sixers are set to face the Memphis Grizzlies and the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday and Sunday, the team anticipated playing without Furkan Korkmaz and Seth Curry.

Now, there are a couple of other setbacks the team is dealing with. Sixers center Joel Embiid did not make the trip with his team to Memphis on Friday night and won't join them in Oklahoma City either as he stays back to undergo treatment on his knee.

According to a league source, Embiid has been dealing with pain since Thursday night's win over the Miami Heat. Although his setback will force him to sit out for a couple of games, the team doesn't consider Embiid's injury to be serious at all. Since it's still early in the season, they will remain cautious with the superstar big man.

As for Sixers veteran forward Mike Scott, he will also remain back in Philly as the team takes on their road trip. For the last couple of weeks, Scott has been dealing with knee soreness, but he returned on Monday to face the Atlanta Hawks. While he played in the next two games against the Heat, the veteran forward went off to the locker room in the first half on Thursday night as he was slow to walk off the court.

Per a league source, Scott is continuing to deal with knee soreness. He will continue to partake in an individualized treatment plan and does not have a timetable set for his return at the moment.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_ 

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.
