Lonzo Ball Barely Avoids Accidental Punch From Embiid on Saturday

Things got heated between Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid and... himself on Saturday night. And Chicago Bulls star guard Lonzo Ball almost found himself taking a punch to the face after the Sixers' big man took a swing at the air.

Embiid's been in his fair share of scrums with other players over the years, but Saturday's incident wasn't at all similar to his past spats with guys like Karl Anthony-Towns or Marcus Morris.

Late in the second quarter, Embiid and the Sixers were looking to expand their lead before heading into halftime. With possession of the Ball, Embiid was working down low in the post and looking to score.

However, when Embiid was backing down Nikola Vucevic, he accidentally dribbled the Ball on his foot and lost control of it as it bounced out of bounds and resulted in a turnover. Embiid's immediate reaction was to take a swing at the air while turning around. Meanwhile, Lonzo Ball was already running up behind Embiid as he intended to double-team the star center.

Embiid's air punch nearly landed on Ball as he ran up behind the big man. Fortunately, Ball reacted just in time to dip away from the punch and avoid getting hit in the face. While Embiid didn't intend to swing at Ball, he still caught a technical foul for how he reacted on the floor.

Embiid, Doc Rivers, and the 76ers disagreed with the call as Embiid didn't intend to swing at anybody, but the referees kept the call the same on the floor. Things nearly got ugly by accident on Saturday night, but there were no hard feelings between Ball and Embiid as the two stars were spotted talking and sharing a laugh over the incident after the play was reviewed by the officials.

