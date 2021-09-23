Joel Embiid Not Expected to Have Limitations During Camp

As the Sixers progressed through the 2021 NBA Playoffs early on with a healthy roster, the team was devastated to find out their MVP-caliber center was going to have to finish the postseason battling through an injury.

During Game 4 in the first-round series against the Washington Wizards, 76ers center Joel Embiid suffered a knee injury, which ended his night prematurely. Then, Embiid went on to miss Philly's Game 5 matchup against the Wizards.

Fortunately for the Sixers, they defeated the Wizards without Embiid and closed the series with a 4-1 record. As they advanced to the second round to face the Atlanta Hawks, Embiid's status was in question as he was diagnosed with a torn meniscus.

Despite being questionable for every game in the series, Embiid appeared on the floor for all seven games against the Hawks. Eventually, the Sixers found themselves eliminated as they dropped Game 7 in Philadelphia.

Shortly after the season concluded, head coach Doc Rivers and President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey discussed what's next for Embiid and his recovery. Considering a long offseason was approaching, the Sixers weren't sure if Embiid would undergo surgery or not.

His offseason recovery plan has yet to be revealed, but it seems Embiid will be without limitations when training camp approaches next week. According to David Aldridge of The Athletic, a league source described Embiid as a "full go" for training camp and mentioned he'll have a "normal preseason load."

The Sixers are set to begin training camp on Tuesday. Training camp will conclude on Monday 4 when the 76ers open up the preseason with a road matchup against the Toronto Raptors. Barring any setbacks, Embiid should garner some limited minutes during the preseason in a couple of weeks.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.