All 76ers

Sixers' Joel Embiid Not Leaving Starting Lineup for Team USA

Sixers star slated to start for Team USA in 2024 Summer Olympics.

Kevin McCormick

Apr 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts during overtime in game 5 of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
Apr 30, 2024; New York, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts during overtime in game 5 of the first round of the 2024 NBA playoffs against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports / Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

In less than two weeks, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will be making his Olympics debut with Team USA. He is one of the many NBA superstars suiting up for the United States in their quest for a gold medal.

Over the past week, Team USA has been partaking in a series of showcase games in preparation for the Olympics. Head coach Steve Kerr has been using these matchups as a chance to tinker with his starting lineup and rotations. Even though some have called for him to be moved to the bench, Embiid has remained in Kerr's opening unit.

Following Team USA's win over Serbia on Wednesday, Kerr was once again asked about his opening lineup. He stated that Embiid, Steph Curry, and LeBron James are locks when it comes to the starting five.

"I like those three guys in the starting lineup," Kerr said. "We've been looking at other guys around them. We obviously have a lot of great options, but I do like those three."

While Embiid is one of the NBA's most dominant stars, he's needed some time to adjust to international play. In the opening showcase matchup against Canada, he fouled out in just 12 minutes of action. Most recently against Serbia, he finished with eight points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Even though Embiid has needed time to figure out the FIBA game, Kerr has not wavered on his thoughts regarding the Sixers star. He feels he's continuing to get his legs under him leading up to the Paris games.

Given the attention he draws from opposing defenses, Kerr is smart to leave Embiid in the opening unit. Having him out there opens up the floor for others to generate good looks from deep and driving lanes to the basket.

Published
Kevin McCormick

KEVIN MCCORMICK

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers FanNation's All76ers. Since graduating from Holy Family University with a degree in Sports Management, he's gone on to pursue a career in journalism covering the NBA. Some of his previous bylines include 97.3 ESPN, ClutchPoints, and Sportskeeda. 

Home/News