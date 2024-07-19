Sixers' Joel Embiid Not Leaving Starting Lineup for Team USA
In less than two weeks, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid will be making his Olympics debut with Team USA. He is one of the many NBA superstars suiting up for the United States in their quest for a gold medal.
Over the past week, Team USA has been partaking in a series of showcase games in preparation for the Olympics. Head coach Steve Kerr has been using these matchups as a chance to tinker with his starting lineup and rotations. Even though some have called for him to be moved to the bench, Embiid has remained in Kerr's opening unit.
Following Team USA's win over Serbia on Wednesday, Kerr was once again asked about his opening lineup. He stated that Embiid, Steph Curry, and LeBron James are locks when it comes to the starting five.
"I like those three guys in the starting lineup," Kerr said. "We've been looking at other guys around them. We obviously have a lot of great options, but I do like those three."
While Embiid is one of the NBA's most dominant stars, he's needed some time to adjust to international play. In the opening showcase matchup against Canada, he fouled out in just 12 minutes of action. Most recently against Serbia, he finished with eight points, eight rebounds and three assists.
Even though Embiid has needed time to figure out the FIBA game, Kerr has not wavered on his thoughts regarding the Sixers star. He feels he's continuing to get his legs under him leading up to the Paris games.
Given the attention he draws from opposing defenses, Kerr is smart to leave Embiid in the opening unit. Having him out there opens up the floor for others to generate good looks from deep and driving lanes to the basket.