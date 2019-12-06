76ers
Joel Embiid Ruled Out Against the Cavaliers on Saturday

Justin Grasso

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- It's been a tough 24 hours for the Philadelphia 76ers. After getting a couple of days of much-needed rest, the Sixers had to take a quick train ride to Washington D.C. so they could face the Wizards on the road for the first time this season.

Since their last win in D.C. occurred back in 2013, the Sixers were expected to beat the Wizards on the road on Thursday. The keyword here is expected. No, the Sixers did not snap their long-term losing streak to the Wizards on the road. Instead, they were sent back to Philly with another loss to add to their record.

And to add salt into the wound, the Sixers now have a key player listed on their injury report for Saturday's game against Cleveland. Following the matchup with the Wizards, Sixers' center Joel Embiid reportedly mentioned he was feeling some discomfort in his hip to the team's medical staff.

Embiid has been diagnosed with what is being considered a left hip contusion. Therefore, the star center has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Cavaliers, per The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey.

The injury for Embiid is unfortunate, but the timing isn't so bad. Since Embiid has been playing a lot of games lately, including back to backs, the big man was due for a rest day sooner or later. Since another back to back is approaching this weekend for the Sixers, Saturday would've been the most logical time for the Sixers to rest Embiid.

There was some speculation that was going to happen regardless, so it might've just made the decision to sit him on Saturday much easier. With Embiid now out of the lineup against the Cavs, the Sixers backup center, and starting forward, Al Horford will more than likely play in both back to back games this weekend if Embiid can't go.

