All76ers
Top Stories
News

Sixers Rule Joel Embiid Out vs. Knicks on Thursday

Justin Grasso

PHILADELPHIA, PA -- Wednesday was supposed to be the continuation of Joel Embiid's solo dominance for the Philadelphia 76ers. Knowing his fellow All-Star Ben Simmons is going to be out for a while, Embiid was looking to put the team on his back and try to do all that he can to keep the Sixers within the fight for home-court advantage.

Everything went according to plan on Monday night when the Sixers' big man scored a career-high of 49 points against Atlanta. Then he looked to take that energy into the road game against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. Embiid and the Sixers were off to a rough start on Wednesday, and the night didn't get any better for Philly.

Just eight minutes into the matchup, Embiid ended up colliding with another player on the floor. Although Embiid drew a foul, picking up two free throws, the big man was clearly in pain as he kept grabbing at his shoulder. After missing both of his foul shots, the Sixers purposely fouled so they could get the big man off the floor.

Embiid immediately rushed to the Sixers' locker room to get his shoulder checked out. For a moment, there was hope that he would get back into the game as he returned to the bench in the second quarter. However, that didn't last long. Back to the locker room, Embiid went, and he ended up never returning.

By halftime, Embiid was ruled out for the night with a shoulder sprain. Following the game, Embiid told The Inquirer's Keith Pompey that he had an MRI scheduled for Thursday morning. While the results of the tests are not revealed yet, the Sixers have decided to rule the big man out from playing in Thursday's game against the New York Knicks.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sixers vs. Knicks: Can Philly Snag a Win Before a Brutal West Coast Trip?

The Sixers are set to wrap up a back to back against the New York Knicks on Thursday.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Fail to Survive Without Joel Embiid on Wednesday vs. Cavaliers

The Sixers took another road loss on Wednesday as they fell short to the Cavaliers after losing Joel Embiid for the night.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Joel Embiid Injures Shoulder vs. Cavaliers on Wednesday

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid suffered a shoulder injury on Wednesday against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Justin Grasso

Simmons' Injury Calls for More Consistency From Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris

With Ben Simmons injured, the Sixers need a lot more consistency from Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris moving forward.

Justin Grasso

Without Ben Simmons, Brett Brown Sees a Learning Opportunity for Sixers

Ben Simmons will be out for a while, so Sixers head coach Brett Brown sees it as an opportunity to learn.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Joel Embiid Receives a Hefty Fine for His Actions vs. Hawks

76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined by the NBA for his obscene gesture versus the Hawks.

Justin Grasso

76ers vs. Cavaliers: Ben Simmons-Less Sixers Look to Finally Win on the Road

The 76ers are set to face the Cavaliers on Wednesday night. Can a Ben Simmons-less Sixers team snap their losing streak away from home?

Justin Grasso

Despite Playing Well vs. Hawks, Sixers' Tobias Harris is 'Still Battling' Knee Injury

Sixers' starting forward Tobias Harris looked good against the Hawks, but the veteran is still battling through his knee injury.

Justin Grasso

by

Ct33

Sixers' Ben Simmons Receives Diagnosis, to be Re-Evaluated in 2 Weeks

Sixers point guard Ben Simmons has received his official diagnosis and will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid Takes Over as Sixers Pick Up Another Win at Home vs. Hawks

Sixers' center Joel Embiid once again dominates as he drops over 40 points versus the Atlanta Hawks.

Justin Grasso

by

Ct33