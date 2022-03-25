Wednesday night's matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers was a successful one for the Philadelphia 76ers considering they picked up a win on the road.

But the victory against a shorthanded Lakers team didn't come without a small price to pay. Sixers center Joel Embiid made his return to the court on Wednesday after getting a game off two nights prior.

Going into the Monday night battle against the Miami Heat, the Sixers had Embiid listed as questionable for the fourth-straight game due to back soreness. In the previous three games Embiid was questionable with back soreness, the five-time All-Star was cleared for action and ended up playing.

However, the streak ended on Monday afternoon. Considering the Sixers were going into the second game of a back-to-back, it made sense for the team to get Embiid some rest since he was dealing with soreness and fatigue.

After getting a much-needed rest night, the big man returned to the floor in LA to face the Lakers. Fortunately, Embiid was left off of the injury report going into the Laker game, guaranteeing his appearance on the court.

But the physicality throughout the game clearly took a toll on Embiid's back as he was spotted repeatedly grabbing at his lower back and constantly stretching it out.

Could Embiid Get Held Out Again?

The Sixers remained in Los Angeles after Wednesday's matchup. On Friday, they are set to take on the Los Angeles Clippers.

While Embiid's back pain seemed to have bothered him throughout the Lakers game, it wasn't significant enough to put his Friday night playing status in danger.

According to Philadelphia's initial injury report, Embiid is not listed. Therefore, he's on pace to play in his second-straight game after missing a matchup earlier this week.

On Friday, Embiid is set to appear in his 60th game this year. By playing on Friday, he'll be five games away from surpassing his career-high in games played during the regular season. e

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.