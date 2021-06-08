Joel Embiid Will Play Game 2 vs. Hawks

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been cleared for action in Game 2 against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night after being listed as questionable with a torn meniscus on Monday night.

Embiid's injury concerns started roughly a week ago. After playing in three straight matchups against the Washington Wizards in the first round, the All-Star center took a hard fall during the first quarter of the Game 4 matchup versus the Wizards.

After getting up after his fall, Embiid grabbed at his back. However, it was his knee that was bothering him. Although he remained on the court for a few more minutes, the All-Star left the game to get his knee checked out and would never return.

The Sixers reported Embiid was dealing with knee soreness. The following morning, he underwent an MRI. Although the Sixers were relieved to know Embiid's season wasn't in jeopardy, he was still diagnosed with a torn meniscus.

The All-Star center would go on to miss Game 5 against the Wizards. Without Embiid, the Sixers managed to come out on top and close out the series against the Wizards by advancing to 4-1 on the series.

Leading up to the second-round series opener against the Atlanta Hawks, Embiid was questionable. After practicing last Friday and Saturday, the Sixers considered Embiid a game-time decision for Game 1.

After going through his routine pregame warmups, Embiid felt good enough to play and was cleared for action. The big man went on to score 39 points in 38 minutes of action in the loss against the Hawks.

Once again, Embiid was questionable going into the Game 2 matchup on Tuesday night. However, he will start and play once again.