Joel Embiid Set to Play vs. Pistons, With Furkan Korkmaz Ruled Out

The Philadelphia 76ers haven't been at full strength lately. On Monday, when they hosted the Portland Trail Blazers, Sixers center Joel Embiid got the night off as the team planned ahead to allow the All-Star to get some rest before the team went on a relatively busy run.

In addition to Embiid, the Sixers also lost Tobias Harris 40 minutes prior to tip-off as he returned a positive COVID-19 test. Therefore he was added to the NBA's health and safety protocol. When the Chicago Bulls came to town on Wednesday, Embiid was back in the mix once again.

However, Harris was out, and so was Danny Green, who suffered a hamstring injury during Monday's outing versus Portland. After defeating Chicago while shorthanded on Wednesday, the Sixers had a quick turnaround as they are scheduled to face the Detroit Pistons on the road 24 hours later.

As the day went on, the Sixers' injury report became more crowded. When it was first submitted on Thursday afternoon, Danny Green, Tobias Harris, and Ben Simmons were all listed as out, as expected. Then, Isaiah Joe was added into the mix as he was entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol.

Eventually, Furkan Korkmaz and Joel Embiid appeared on the report as well. Korkmaz was listed as he's dealing with wrist soreness, and Embiid's reasoning was right knee injury recovery after he's been battling soreness for the last couple of weeks.

The good news for the Sixers is that Embiid intends to play on Thursday night after being considered a game-time decision by Doc Rivers. Unfortunately, Korkmaz has been ruled out, though. With Korkmaz out, the Sixers will roll out a starting five of Embiid, Matisse Thybulle, Seth Curry, Shake Milton, and Tyrese Maxey.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.