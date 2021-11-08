Joel Embiid Praises Furkan Korkmaz for his Development

Ever since coming into the NBA, Furkan Korkmaz has been a teammate of Joel Embiid's. While the former third-overall pick joined the 76ers' organization a few years earlier, Korkmaz eventually made his way to the team after getting selected late in the first round of the 2016 NBA Draft.

Early on in his career, Korkmaz struggled to pick up playing time. As the Sixers were becoming playoff contenders quickly, it was tough for former Sixers head coach Brett Brown to insert the Turkish sharpshooter into the lineup as minutes were hard to come by. In addition, Korkmaz also dealt with injury setbacks early on.

Korkmaz nearly left the Sixers for good after two years. But after re-signing with the team in 2019, Philly became his home. Although Korkmaz tested free agency once again this past summer, he inked another deal to stay with the Sixers for three more years. Now, he's making the most of his opportunities with his newfound confidence and freedom on the team.

And as Korkmaz becomes the best version of himself nine games through the 2021-2022 NBA season, his superstar teammate Joel Embiid is happy to see his hard work translate to the floor each and every night, so far this season.

"He's gotten so much better," Embiid said following Korkmaz's big game against the Chicago Bulls on Saturday. "Especially since coach came in and got the job. He put a lot of responsibility on him to kinda handle the ball for the guys coming off the bench. From where he started as a standstill shooter to where he's at now, it speaks to the work that he's put in to become an even better player, a complete player."

Korkmaz credited Doc Rivers and the revamped coaching staff for his success so far this season on Saturday night. While it's still early on in the year, everybody, including Joel Embiid, has noticed that Korkmaz is bringing a different type of confidence, energy, and production to the table for the Sixers as they entered a critical season.

Now, the Turkish youngster just has to prove that he can sustain this type of early success. While he's been fantastic through nine games, it's a long season approaching. And as the Sixers intend to compete for a title run, there is a lot more basketball left to be played, and they'll need the best version of Korkmaz around for it all.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.