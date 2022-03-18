Skip to main content
Joel Embiid Questionable vs. Mavericks on Friday

Joel Embiid Questionable vs. Mavericks on Friday

The Philadelphia 76ers have been fortunate to have their star center Joel Embiid healthy and available for most of the season. As Embiid has struggled to stay on the court over the last few seasons, the All-Star big man is on pace to play in the most regular-season games in his career this year.

Outside of a battle with COVID-19 back in November, Embiid hasn't missed consecutive games this year. And the last time the big man missed a matchup was back in late January when he got a rest night against the Memphis Grizzlies.

Going into Wednesday night's game on the road against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Embiid was on pace to play in his 18th straight matchup. However, a back injury nearly derailed that streak.

Following a Wednesday morning shootaround in Cleveland, the Sixers added Embiid to the injury report. At the time, the star center was downgraded to questionable as he was dealing with back soreness.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Embiid's back soreness resulted from a hard fall he took on Monday night when the Sixers faced the Denver Nuggets for the second time this season.

After getting a few hours of rest and going through his pregame warmups, Embiid received the green light to play on Wednesday after being deemed a game-time decision by Sixers head coach Doc Rivers.

The All-Star big man checked into Wednesday's game for a little under 35 minutes. He stood out as he shot 13-19 from the field and knocked down eight of his ten free throws. In the end, Embiid finished the matchup with 35 points and 17 rebounds.

After the game, Embiid mentioned he was feeling good, but his status for Friday's game at home against the Dallas Mavericks remains up in the air.

According to the Sixers' injury report, Embiid is questionable with back soreness once again. It's unclear if he's leaning more towards playing or not once again, but the chances of Embiid being a game-time decision once again are high.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_. 

USATSI_17909080_168388689_lowres
News

James Harden Brushes Off Minor Setbacks Before Mavs Matchup

By Justin Grasso2 hours ago
USATSI_16175488_168388689_lowres (3)
News

Embiid Remains Clueless About Ben Simmons' Desire to Leave Sixers

By Justin Grasso17 hours ago
USATSI_17868076_168388689_lowres
News

Sixers Rival Won't Have Ben Simmons Available Anytime Soon

By Justin Grasso18 hours ago
USATSI_17822677_168388689_lowres (2)
News

Harden Tweets About Embiid Following Win Over Cavaliers

By Justin Grasso20 hours ago
USATSI_17909256_168388689_lowres
News

Embiid Offers Positive Update on His Back Following Win vs. Cavs

By Justin GrassoMar 17, 2022
USATSI_17909202_168388689_lowres
News

Joel Embiid, Sixers Take Down Cavs in Cleveland on Wednesday

By Justin GrassoMar 17, 2022
USATSI_17828932_168388689_lowres (1)
News

76ers vs. Cavaliers: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Wednesday Night

By Justin GrassoMar 16, 2022
USATSI_17672453_168388689_lowres
News

Joel Embiid Cleared to Play vs. Cavaliers

By Justin GrassoMar 16, 2022