Sixers fans have been holding their breath for the last week regarding Joel Embiid. After suffering an injury in Game 4 against the Washington Wizards, many wondered if the MVP finalist would return this postseason.

Most of the news surrounding Embiid has been positive. While he couldn't take the floor in Game 5, Embiid still took the floor for warmups and didn't appear to be severely hurt.

The latest news on the injury is rather promising. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Embiid is questionable for Game 1 between the Sixers and Hawks on Sunday afternoon. He will go through treatment and warmups before an official decision is made on him returning to action.

When seeing the words meniscus tear in an injury report, the worst is instantly assumed. Luckily for Embiid and the Sixers, it does not appear this injury will keep him sidelined for long.

Embiid has practiced with the team over the past two days in a limited capacity. Head Coach Doc Rivers said he went through most of what the team was doing Friday and Saturday but never went through any live action.

This news drastically changes the outlook of the series. With the Sixers inching closer to full strength, the series sways back in their favor.

Now, the question becomes what shape will Embiid be in moving forward. It is still unclear how this injury might affect him in the near future.

The Sixers are more than capable of holding the fort down until Embiid can make his return. They showed that in their series-clinching win against the Wizards. But if the Sixers are going to make a run at a title, they will need the dominant Embiid that everybody witnessed all season.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.