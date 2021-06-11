Embiid Questionable for Game 3 vs. Atlanta Hawks

The Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their Game 2 matchup against the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday night with a rather convincing victory. After falling short at home in Game 1, the Sixers knew they needed to bounce back and avoid falling into an 0-2 slump.

Sixers center Joel Embiid understands the value he brings to his team. Therefore, he did all he could to make sure he was in the lineup on Tuesday despite dealing with a torn meniscus, which he suffered during Game 4 of the first-round series against the Washington Wizards.

Going into Game 1 of the second-round series against the Hawks, Embiid was listed as day-to-day due to his meniscus injury. After going through pregame warmups and testing out his knee, Embiid was cleared for action and played for 38 minutes in the series-opening loss.

In Game 2, the trend continued. Embiid was questionable heading into the matchup. Although he participated in Philly's morning shootaround, the team still waited to see how he felt after going through his pregame warmups.

Earlier this week, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers made it clear that Embiid will likely remain questionable for most games down the stretch of the postseason as he's getting treatment and evaluations on a daily basis.

"With Joel, it's the same thing," Rivers explained on Tuesday night, before Game 2. "Questionable again, as we have him listed. He looked good again. I'm optimistic, but I don't want to go further than that."

Although Embiid played over 35 minutes in the last two games against the Hawks and hasn't missed a practice since receiving his diagnosis of a torn meniscus, the Sixers have him listed as questionable once again for Friday night's Game 3 matchup in Atlanta. While he's not guaranteed to play on Friday, Embiid's setback seems to be trending in the right direction.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.