Joel Embiid is Questionable for Sunday's Game vs. Pacers

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has frequently appeared on the injury report this past week. On Monday, the big man missed the Sixers' matchup against the Detroit Pistons as he was dealing with back tightness.

On Wednesday, Embiid managed to make it out on the court to face the Los Angeles Lakers, but he piled onto his current injury after taking a nasty fall during a dunk attempt. Although Embiid was in pain, the All-Star center managed to finish the game.

Of course, he couldn't avoid getting placed on the Friday night injury report, though. Embiid traveled with the 76ers to Minnesota to face the Timberwolves. After participating in the team's early morning shootaround, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers was convinced that he'd have Embiid available on Friday night.

But as always, the head coach remained cautious when discussing the possibility. Throughout the year, Rivers has made it known that the team is being extra careful with Embiid's setbacks this early on in the year. So, if the star center isn't feeling one-hundred percent during the pregame shootaround, he might get ruled out.

Fortunately, that didn't happen on Friday. As Rivers expected, Embiid appeared on the court for the Timberwolves matchup. After putting up 37 points in 26 minutes of action, Embiid got the rest of the night off, including the entire fourth quarter, as the 76ers took care of business with ease on Friday night.

However, Embiid's appearance in Friday night's game doesn't issue a guarantee that he'll play on Sunday against the Indiana Pacers. Once again, Embiid is listed as questionable heading into the matchup, according to the Saturday night injury report. And back tightness is the diagnosis.

Recently, Embiid detailed the battle with his back injury throughout this season so far. While his back hasn't forced him to miss more than five games, the All-Star is still remaining cautious and playing it by ear every game. If recent history is any indication, Embiid will likely be a game-time decision on Sunday.

