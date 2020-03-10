All76ers
Sixers' Joel Embiid Listed as Questionable for Wednesday's Game vs. Pistons

Justin Grasso

Throughout the entire 2019-2020 season, the Philadelphia 76ers have been affected by injuries nonstop. And as expected, no other player has been more often injured than the All-Star center, Joel Embiid.

At this point in his career, Embiid and the Sixers understand he won't maintain perfect health throughout an entire season. And that's okay, as long as he's healthy and ready to go by the time playoffs roll around.

Lately, Embiid hasn't been healthy and available to play. Upon returning from the NBA All-Star break a couple of weeks ago, the Sixers' big man injured his shoulder during the first half of a road matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

After being ruled out for the game with a sprained shoulder, the Sixers' big man was then forced to miss a handful of games, which included an entire four-game road stint on the West Coast. As expected, the Sixers struggled without Embiid.

But there was no chance they were going to rush him back. Getting Embiid healthy and ready for the playoffs is currently the Sixers' number one priority. Fortunately, the big man has been cleared to practice on Tuesday, and his status is 50/50 for Wednesday.

With the Detroit Pistons in town, the Sixers have an opportunity to finally bounce back at home after a disappointing 1-3 stretch on the West Coast. It's unclear if Embiid, who is questionable to return, will play or not. But if he is cleared, his presence alone should make a difference for this Sixers team, which is in desperate need of a game-changing star.

Tip-off for the Sixers-Pistons matchup will be at 7:00 pm EST. Time in Philly on Wednesday.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

