Embiid Reacts to Jimmy Butler's Dominant Performance on Twitter

The Miami Heat had their backs against the wall on Friday night. Similar to how they had the Philadelphia 76ers in the second round of the 2022 NBA Playoffs, the Heat were facing elimination at home in Game 6 against the Boston Celtics.

Former Sixers standout Jimmy Butler wasn't going to allow his team to see similar results as the Sixers, though.

In the first 12 minutes of action, Butler clocked in for the entire first quarter. The All-Star chucked up ten shots and knocked down six for 14 of his team's 29 points.

After getting a two-minute break in the second quarter, Butler checked in for another ten minutes of action and put up seven points with most of his production coming from the charity stripe.

Going into halftime, the Heat had a small lead over the Celtics. Butler led Miami in scoring with 21 points in 22 minutes.

In the second half, Butler checked in for the entire third quarter. By the time the third quarter wrapped up, the Heat star had 30 points in 34 minutes.

Then, the final quarter of the night was Butler's best yet. After checking in for all but eight seconds, Butler went 6-9 from the field and 4-4 from the free-throw line, grinding out 17 of his team's 29 points.

Joel Embiid, who's been tuned in to the game from home and occasionally tweeting about the Eastern Conference Finals once again fired off a tweet in support of his former teammate and good friend.

Overall, Butler finished the matchup with 47 points in 45 minutes. He willed his team to a 111-103 victory, forcing a Game 7 in Boston.

The Heat and the Celtics will meet once more on Sunday night at TD Garden. The winner heads to the 2022 NBA Finals to face the Golden State Warriors. The loser becomes the 28th team to pack it up this year.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

More Sixers News:

Holding Out Hope: Last week, it was reported the Los Angeles Lakers narrowed down their head coaching search to just three candidates. Although there were rumors the Lakers had interest in Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers, it was becoming increasingly unlikely Rivers would become available. While that remains the case, the Lakers are rumored to be clinging onto a bit of hope that scenario changes in the near future as they stall the process of hiring Frank Vogel’s replacement. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.

All-Defensive Honors: Philadelphia 76ers’ third-year wing Matisse Thybulle has been named to the NBA’s All-Defensive Second-Team for the second-straight season. Thybulle, who continues to rack up defensive accolades, has already become one of the league’s best perimeter defenders early on in his professional career. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.