Embiid Describes Relationship With Former Critic Dan Burke

Former Indiana Pacers assistant coach Dan Burke probably never imagined joining forces with Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid in the past. Just last season, the Sixers and the Pacers got into a close battle in early December, which resulted in the 76ers coming out on top with the win.

A few nights later, Dan Burke, a longtime Pacers assistant, decided to call out Embiid during a pregame interview. "I hate that team," Burke said, regarding the 76ers. "I really wanted to win that game. I think Embiid gets away with a bunch of crap the league ignores, and it would have been a good one to just walk away from."

Nearly a year later, Burke left the Pacers to join Doc Rivers' staff, coaching the Sixers. Oh, the irony. Nobody could forget the veteran assistant coach who called Embiid out when Philly made the signing of Burke official. And the master troll himself couldn't help but jump on Twitter to talk about the hiring shortly after it was announced.

We didn't expect to see Embiid and Burke have issues, despite the comments the veteran assistant once made. But just out of curiosity, Embiid was asked to offer an update on his relationship with Burke following practice on Thursday.

"We're great; I think he's a great guy," Embiid said in regards to Burke. "We've actually been very close since he got here." As expected, Embiid doesn't have any hard feelings towards Burke. Although we haven't publicly heard any comments regarding Burke's opinion on coaching Embiid, the Sixers' big man understands his new assistant coach's frustration from last season.

"It's easy to say stuff when you're playing against somebody," Embiid explained. "I'm sure nobody likes playing against me because I either score or get fouled. I know the rules and stuff, and you know, I just take advantage."

"I play my game based on that. It's harder when you play against somebody that plays that way, but when you're actually on the same team, I'm sure he's going to love it because we're going to get fouls, we're gonna foul people out, we're going to get to the free-throw line, we're gonna score a lot of points, so it's going to be fun."

