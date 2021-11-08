Joel Embiid Will Rest vs. New York Knicks on Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers will miss a key starter when they take on the New York Knicks on Monday night at home. According to a team official, Joel Embiid is set to rest against the Knicks as the team is coming off of a difficult stretch with three games in six days, which included a back-to-back on Wednesday and Thursday.

For the most part, Embiid has been available for the Sixers this season, even when he was dealing with a minor setback. During the Sixers' first regular-season game against the New Orleans Pelicans a few weeks back, the Sixers star made contact with another player and injured his knee.

Although Embiid finished the season-opener matchup without getting pulled out of the game due to medical reasons, he battled through knee soreness through the next five games. Heading into the matchups against the Brooklyn Nets, Oklahoma City Thunder, New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, and the Atlanta Hawks, Embiid was questionable and considered a game-time decision for four out of the five matchups.

He ended up playing in every game he was questionable in leading up to despite dealing with knee soreness. After the Sixers defeated the Atlanta Hawks last Saturday, the 76ers finally rested Embiid for the first time this season. Going into last Monday's matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers, the Sixers kept Embiid off the court as it was a planned rest day.

Embiid appeared in the next three matchups when the Sixers played the Chicago Bulls twice and the Pistons once. Now, he'll get another planned rest day as the Sixers host the Knicks. In addition to Embiid, the Sixers are guaranteed to be without Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, and Isaiah Joe, leaving the team extremely short-handed once again.

