Sixers' Joel Embiid Shakes the Brace For Rest of the Season

Earlier last month, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid dislocated his finger when attempting to block a shot against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Although he finished the rest of the game after getting everything popped back into place, the Sixers' big man was still looking to miss a handful of games moving forward.

After electing to have surgery on his finger, Embiid had to go through a few week's worth of recovery. And even when it was time for the big man to get back out onto the floor, he still wasn't one-hundred percent as he had to sport a splint for support.

Embiid's splint didn't entirely affect his game, but there were setbacks for sure. For one, the Sixers' big man had to slap the ball away when going for rebounds, as opposed to holding onto them himself. Also, the size of the splint wouldn't do Embiid any favors with his shooting, and that was clear in the numbers as of late.

Embiid wouldn't use his hand surgery as an excuse for his underwhelming play at times. But the Sixers' All-Star is definitely happy to shake the splint that has been holding him back as of late. Just on Sunday, we've received a preview of Embiid without the brace on his hand. Surprisingly, he appeared in the All-Star game without it for the first time since the procedure.

On Wednesday as the Sixers returned to practice, it was officially revealed that Embiid will no longer need the splint moving forward as he's been cleared to play without it by his surgeon. While he still has to play with his fingers buddy-taped together, a splint-less Joel Embiid should be a lot more comfortable when the Sixers return to the court on Thursday to face the Brooklyn Nets.

