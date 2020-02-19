All76ers
Top Stories
News

Sixers' Joel Embiid Shakes the Brace For Rest of the Season

Justin Grasso

Earlier last month, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid dislocated his finger when attempting to block a shot against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Although he finished the rest of the game after getting everything popped back into place, the Sixers' big man was still looking to miss a handful of games moving forward.

After electing to have surgery on his finger, Embiid had to go through a few week's worth of recovery. And even when it was time for the big man to get back out onto the floor, he still wasn't one-hundred percent as he had to sport a splint for support.

Embiid's splint didn't entirely affect his game, but there were setbacks for sure. For one, the Sixers' big man had to slap the ball away when going for rebounds, as opposed to holding onto them himself. Also, the size of the splint wouldn't do Embiid any favors with his shooting, and that was clear in the numbers as of late.

Embiid wouldn't use his hand surgery as an excuse for his underwhelming play at times. But the Sixers' All-Star is definitely happy to shake the splint that has been holding him back as of late. Just on Sunday, we've received a preview of Embiid without the brace on his hand. Surprisingly, he appeared in the All-Star game without it for the first time since the procedure.

On Wednesday as the Sixers returned to practice, it was officially revealed that Embiid will no longer need the splint moving forward as he's been cleared to play without it by his surgeon. While he still has to play with his fingers buddy-taped together, a splint-less Joel Embiid should be a lot more comfortable when the Sixers return to the court on Thursday to face the Brooklyn Nets.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Sixers Experiment With Al Horford Will Continue vs. Nets on Thursday

The Sixers will continue to have Al Horford come off the bench against the Nets on Thursday.

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid Shrugs Off Speculation Regarding His Relationship With Ben Simmons

Sixers center Joel Embiid no longer seems worried about what the media has to say regarding his relationship with Ben Simmons.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Legend Allen Iverson Believes Philly Will Have a Shot at the Title

Sixers legend Allen Iverson recently offered his opinion on this year's Philadelphia 76ers.

Justin Grasso

How did Sixers' Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid Handle All-Star Weekend Festivities?

Before heading off to Chicago, Sixers head coach Brett Brown was curious to see how Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid would handle the festivities.

Justin Grasso

Mike Scott Hosted Sixers Fans for an NBA All-Star Watch Party This Past Weekend

Sixers' Mike Scott showed appreciation for his fans this past weekend as he held an NBA All-Star watch party in Philly.

Justin Grasso

Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid Turn in Solid Performances at 2020 NBA All-Star Game

Sixers All-Stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid had themselves a solid outing on both teams for the 2020 NBA All-Star Game.

Justin Grasso

by

BallisLife

Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid Tease a 'Scary' Stretch Approaching After All-Star Break

Sixers' stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid are beginning to hype up their duo as the All-Star break concludes and the NBA season continues.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Ben Simmons Looking to Recruit Matisse Thybulle for Australian Boomers

Sixers point guard Ben Simmons has been doing some recruiting for the Australian Boomers as he looks to try and gain Matisse Thybulle's commitment.

Justin Grasso

Jimmy Butler Adds His Two Cents on Joel Embiid's Social Media Situation

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler recently detailed why he decided to say what he said on Joel Embiid's cryptic social media post.

Justin Grasso

Former Sixers Center Richaun Holmes Discussed Joel Embiid's Work Ethic

Former Sixers center Richarun Holmes recently discussed a wide range of topics, which included Joel Embiid's work ethic in the NBA.

Justin Grasso