Joel Embiid Set to Return vs. Rockets

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was questionable leading up to Monday night's matchup against the Utah Jazz. According to the Sixers' injury report, the big man was dealing with back tightness once again.

Embiid was on the right track to playing on Monday. Not only did the big man participate in the early morning shootaround, but his head coach, Doc Rivers, also played his setback down by admitting he wasn't even aware anything was wrong with him.

"I didn't know there was an issue," Rivers said on Monday during his pregame press conference against the Jazz. "As far as I know [he's going to play]." The Sixers even went as far as adding Embiid to the starting lineup under an hour before the game.

But the team reversed course. After Embiid went through his pregame warmups, his back was still tight. Therefore, the Sixers played it safe and ruled him out after reporting that he was available earlier in the night.

"I thought there were no issues, and I thought he would play," Rivers said after the game. "Then, [the medical staff] came to me and told me that his back is still stiff. I don't think this is a long-term issue or anything like that. I think it's just a game missed."

Leading up to Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets, Embiid was on the injury report, but he wasn't questionable. Instead, the big man was listed as probable for the same reasons. The good news is his head coach said he's available and good to go on Wednesday as the Sixers are set to take on the Rockets. Barring any surprise setbacks once again, Embiid will be on the floor for the 76ers on Wednesday.

