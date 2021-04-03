Joel Embiid Will Return vs. Timberwolves on Saturday

A little over three weeks since injuring his knee during the second half of a matchup against the Washington Wizards, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid is back in the lineup for the Sixers.

After missing the 2021 NBA All-Star game and Philly's first game back from the break a few weeks ago due to contact tracing, Embiid came out firing on all cylinders against the Wizards to prove that the MVP candidate wasn't rusty after a week-plus long break.

Unfortunately, the aggressiveness that Embiid was playing with throughout the matchup backfired on him as he landed awkwardly after a poster slam dunk. The Sixers had hoped Embiid only hyperextended his knee, but the injury looked a lot more serious as the four-time All-Star grabbed at his knee while laying on the ground.

Fortunately, an MRI revealed that Embiid did not suffer any structural damage. But a deep bruise diagnosis did force the Sixers' medical staff to put a rehab program together for the big man as he was forced to miss at least the next two week's worth of games.

Following his first re-evaluation, the Sixers couldn't clear Embiid for a return just yet. Instead, they could only allow the big man to resume on-court basketball activities and work on his conditioning.

At this point, a little over three weeks since the injury occurred, Embiid has been progressing well through his workouts and rehab. Now, as expected, Embiid will be back in action on Saturday night to face the Minnesota Timberwolves at home. Saturday's game marks the first time a limited number of Sixers fans will see the MVP candidate in action at the Wells Fargo Center this season.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.