Sixers Allow Joel Embiid to Return vs. Pistons on Wednesday

Before the 2019-2020 season tipped off, Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid focused on getting in shape in order to remain healthy throughout the year. While Embiid and the Sixers accepted the fact that Embiid's body likely won't hold up for an entire season, the Sixers' big man was trying his very best to stay on the court for a good chunk of the season.

Unfortunately, not everything has gone according to plan for Embiid. The Sixers' center has once again dealt with his fair share of injuries throughout the year. In addition, he served a short-term suspension and missed a couple of games due to load management.

At this point in the season, Embiid has missed a total of 21 games for the 76ers. If the Sixers' center remains healthy for the rest of the 2019-2020 season, he would play in 61 total games. That's less than last year, and the year before's total count.

Obviously, it's a disappointing situation for Embiid and the Sixers. However, the totals don't matter right now. As long as the big man is healthy and ready to go by playoffs, that's what's most important.

Embiid's latest setback has been because of a shoulder sprain. After the MRI diagnosis revealed no structural damage, the big man was ruled out for at least a week. Now that he has been out for a week and some change, the Sixers' center is ready to get back out onto the court. After being cleared for practice on Tuesday, the Sixers have upgraded Embiid's Questionable status for Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons to available.

The Sixers and the Pistons are set to tip-off at 7:00 pm EST. on Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_