All76ers
Top Stories
News

Sixers Allow Joel Embiid to Return vs. Pistons on Wednesday

Justin Grasso

Before the 2019-2020 season tipped off, Philadelphia 76ers All-Star center Joel Embiid focused on getting in shape in order to remain healthy throughout the year. While Embiid and the Sixers accepted the fact that Embiid's body likely won't hold up for an entire season, the Sixers' big man was trying his very best to stay on the court for a good chunk of the season.

Unfortunately, not everything has gone according to plan for Embiid. The Sixers' center has once again dealt with his fair share of injuries throughout the year. In addition, he served a short-term suspension and missed a couple of games due to load management.

At this point in the season, Embiid has missed a total of 21 games for the 76ers. If the Sixers' center remains healthy for the rest of the 2019-2020 season, he would play in 61 total games. That's less than last year, and the year before's total count.

Obviously, it's a disappointing situation for Embiid and the Sixers. However, the totals don't matter right now. As long as the big man is healthy and ready to go by playoffs, that's what's most important.

Embiid's latest setback has been because of a shoulder sprain. After the MRI diagnosis revealed no structural damage, the big man was ruled out for at least a week. Now that he has been out for a week and some change, the Sixers' center is ready to get back out onto the court. After being cleared for practice on Tuesday, the Sixers have upgraded Embiid's Questionable status for Wednesday against the Detroit Pistons to available.

The Sixers and the Pistons are set to tip-off at 7:00 pm EST. on Wednesday at the Wells Fargo Center.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Jimmy Butler Reveals He Wasn't Too Fond of Sixers' Head Coach Brett Brown

Former Sixers player Jimmy Butler has teased a lot of behind the scenes issues during his time in Philly last season. Finally, he revealed what some of the issues might've been.

Justin Grasso

by

dcoyone1

Sixers' Josh Richardson Details His Concussion Recovery Ahead of Return vs. Pistons

Sixers' starting shooting guard Josh Richardson is set to return against the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday after suffering a concussion.

Justin Grasso

76ers Offer an Update on Ben Simmons' Injury Ahead of Pistons Matchup

The Philadelphia 76ers finally offered an update on Ben Simmons.

Justin Grasso

76ers vs. Pistons: Sixers Return to Philly After a Tough West Coast Trip

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Detroit Pistons on Wednesday night. It will be the first game in Philly in over a week for the struggling Sixers.

Justin Grasso

Multiple 76ers Issue Thoughts on Potentially Playing Without Fans Soon

The Philadelphia 76ers could be forced to play without fans in attendance soon. How does the team feel about that?

Justin Grasso

by

Ct33

Sixers' Joel Embiid Listed as Questionable for Wednesday's Game vs. Pistons

Sixers center Joel Embiid has been cleared for practice but is still questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pistons.

Justin Grasso

by

Ct33

Sixers' Josh Richardson Clears NBA Concussion Protocol, Will Return vs. Pistons

Sixers guard Josh Richardson has officially cleared the NBA concussion protocol and will return to action against the Detroit Pistons.

Justin Grasso

Brett Brown's Considered an 'Obvious' Candidate For Nets Job if Sixers Let Him Go

With Kenny Atkinson canned, the Brooklyn Nets will search for a new coach next season. If the Sixers free up their head coach as well, it sounds like Brett Brown could get consideration from Brooklyn.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Rival Report: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Set to Miss Time

Sixers' rival, the Milwauke Bucks, will be without its star player, Giannis Antetokounmpo for a couple of games and potentially more.

Justin Grasso

by

Ct33

Zhaire Smith is Embracing a Developmental Role with Sixers

Former Sixers first-round pick Zhaire Smith doesn't seem to be upset he's not getting NBA minutes at the moment.

Justin Grasso

by

Ct33