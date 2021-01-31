Joel Embiid Ruled Out for Sunday's Game vs. Pacers

The Philadelphia 76ers have ruled out their center Joel Embiid on Sunday night as the team is set to take on the Indiana Pacers on the road. According to the team, Embiid is dealing with back tightness.

Embiid's back issues started at the beginning of the season. By the third game of the year, Embiid missed the second game of a back to back against the Cleveland Cavaliers due to back tightness.

The good news is that his setback doesn't seem serious enough to keep him off the court for consecutive games, but it has forced him to miss several games this year. Embiid's latest absence came on Monday night against the Detroit Pistons.

After playing in Detroit last Saturday, the big man felt tightness in his back leading up to the game, so the Sixers played it safe and ruled him out. By Wednesday, Embiid was fine once again and was active against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Unfortunately, he suffered another minor setback during the matchup. After taking a hard fall due to a flagrant foul, Embiid was clearly in pain for the remainder of the matchup against the Lakers. After the game, he admitted that the fall affected the way he played for the rest of the matchup.

"I missed a couple of shots," he said. "I just didn't have the legs. Not because I was tired, which I wasn't, but my back just didn't allow me to dominate the way I've been doing in fourth quarters." Embiid then followed up by saying he wasn't sure if he would be able to play in Friday's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves or not.

After being listed as questionable and testing his back during the pregame, the Sixers activated Embiid against Minnesota. The All-Star center checked into the matchup for roughly 26 minutes before getting the rest of the night off. While the additional rest was good, Embiid's status for Sunday night was up in the air as early as Saturday.

The extra time off wasn't enough to have Embiid feeling one-hundred percent for Sunday's matchup. Therefore, the big man will take the night off in Indiana.

