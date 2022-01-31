Joel Embiid Set to Miss Monday Matchup vs. Grizzlies

The Philadelphia 76ers will miss their All-Star center Joel Embiid on Monday night, according to Ky Carlin of USA Today's Sixers Wire.

Per Carlin's report, Embiid's absence is non-injury-related. Monday will be a planned rest night for the big man.

Over the past week, many assumed that a rest day was coming for the big man. As Embiid is typically known to miss time as he often deals with setbacks, the star center has been extremely healthy this season outside of a bad battle with COVID-19 earlier this year.

After playing in nine of the Sixers' first ten games this season, Embiid missed a chunk of action as he was in the NBA's health and safety protocol. Due to having a case of COVID-19, Embiid missed nine-straight games in November. During that time, the Sixers struggled as they went 2-7.

Embiid returned to the floor on November 27. He played in eight straight games before missing another matchup. Ironically, he missed the game against the Memphis Grizzlies on December 13. It became a rest night for Embiid, and the Sixers went on to lose by 35 points.

Since missing that matchup, Embiid appeared in 21-straight games. However, the streak will be broken on Monday night as the Sixers plan to rest their five-time All-Star. Without Embiid in the lineup, the Sixers will likely utilize Andre Drummond as a starter.

And as the Sixers recalled the rookie big man Charles Bassey on Monday morning after he played with the Delaware Blue Coats on Sunday afternoon, the rookie center could get some playing time against Memphis as well.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.