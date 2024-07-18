Sixers' Joel Embiid Shares Thoughts on Play for Star-Studded Team USA
After getting citizenship in multiple countries, Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid was a highly sought out player leading up to the 2024 Summer Olympics. In the end, he decided join the array of NBA stars suiting up for Team USA.
After the United States failed to get a gold medal in the World Cup last summer, a handful of superstars came together to form what many consider the second coming of the “Redeem Team.” Among those on Team USA’s roster are LeBron James, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and Jayson Tatum.
Through their first handful of showcase games, Team USA has managed to dominate the competition. In their latest matchup with Serbia, they walked away with a 105-79 victory.
Following their blowout win over Nikola Jokic and company, Embiid was asked his thoughts on playing for Team USA for the first time. The Sixers big man is soaking in the chance to get to play alongside so many high-level talents.
“I’m having the time of my life,” Embiid said. “I don’t have to do anything, so I’m happy just chilling, just hanging out and doing the little things.”
While Embiid is enjoying himself in a smaller role, many critics have spoken out against the former MVP. As Team USA continues to tinker with their lineups, many have stated that Embiid should be moved to the bench in favor of Anthony Davis or Bam Adebayo.
Critics feel a change needs to be made in the frontcourt, but head coach Steve Kerr feels otherwise. All of his comments on the matter indicate Embiid will be in the starting lineup throughout the course of this Olympic run.