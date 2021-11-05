Joel Embiid Acknowledges Shooting Struggles to Start the Year

Last season, Sixers center Joel Embiid's offensive dominance early on in the year put him in the MVP conversation as soon as the debates started going. By the end of the regular season, Embiid sustained that offensive success and wrapped the season up, averaging a career-high of 28 points per game while shooting 51-percent from the field and 37-percent from beyond the arc.

Although he didn't win the MVP award, he was the runner-up, which was an encouraging sign heading into the 2021-2022 NBA season. However, Embiid hasn't come close to reaching the bar he set for himself offensively last year so far.

Through seven games, the Sixers center has averaged eight fewer points and is shooting just 41-percent from the field and 32-percent from three. While he's showing consistent improvement in other areas, such as passing and playmaking, while continuing to be a dominant defensive presence, it's clear Embiid hasn't been the same beast in the scoring department, and he's not blind to that fact.

Following the Sixers' Wednesday night win over the Chicago Bulls, Embiid didn't wait to get asked about his shooting struggles. When discussing his game-saving block on Bulls superstar DeMar DeRozan, Embiid immediately acknowledged his shooting struggles while making it clear he's been putting an emphasis on his defensive performances lately.

"One thing this year obviously the shots are not falling to start the year," Embiid said on Wednesday. "You know I've been focusing a lot on the defensive end, and I feel like you know with the offensive end, I'm nowhere close to what I should be."

That opened up the door for Embiid to be asked to expand his opinion as to why he hasn't been the same player on the offensive end to start the year. "I mean, I'm always not looking for excuses, but the ball is different," Embiid said. "Still don't totally feel comfortable with it. It's a process."

Many laughed it off when players across the league pointed at the difference of the ball contributing to league-wide shooting struggles this season, but Embiid became the latest star player to bring it up this week.

While he couldn't precisely detail what the difference is between the Wilson ball and the old Spalding ball, Embiid made it clear that it's been a process getting used to the change. While it's been a struggle for him personally, he's confident the smooth jumper he put on display last year will be back in due time.

"You know, every single day I work hard and make those shots at practice," Embiid continued. "Last year, I mean, I was one of the best mid-range jumpers in the league. So, at some point, it's going to come back. I'm not worried about it. You know, every single day, I'm going to keep working at it, and once it goes in and once it comes back, you mix the offensive ability that I had last year with the defensive presence that I have this year, I think we're gonna be much better too."

