Joel Embiid Will Start vs. Thunder on Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers had a long list of players on their injury report heading into Monday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

When the afternoon injury report was first released, the team listed Furkan Korkmaz, Ben Simmons, Paul Reed, Tobias Harris, Danny Green, and Joel Embiid as questionable.

According to Sixers head coach Doc Rivers, everybody listed looked good during the team's shootaround on Monday morning. However, the head coach couldn't confirm whether those who were questionable could play or not until they all went through their pregame warmups.

Roughly about an hour before tip-off, the Sixers confirmed that Korkmaz, Simmons, Reed, and Harris were available to play. Meanwhile, Danny Green and Mike Scott have been ruled out due to hip soreness.

Joel Embiid, who's been dealing with shoulder soreness, was the final player to get through his pregame warmup routine. He was questionable coming into the matchup due to shoulder soreness.

Embiid's shoulder issues started last Thursday in the matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks. Although he was able to warm up for Saturday's game in Milwaukee, Embiid was ruled out for the matchup and listed as questionable heading into Monday's matchup with the Thunder.

After going through his warmups, the Sixers felt comfortable listing Embiid as active for Monday's game. The four-time All-Star will start and play alongside Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Furkan Korkmaz, and Tobias Harris against the Thunder.

