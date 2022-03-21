Sixers Downgrade Joel Embiid's Playing Status vs. Heat

*Update: The Sixers have downgraded Joel Embiid's playing status for Monday night's game against the Miami Heat to out. Monday's game marks the first time Embiid will miss a matchup since January 30.

The Philadelphia 76ers are set to play in back-to-back games for the second week in a row. Last Sunday, the Sixers wrapped up an overtime win on the road against the Orlando Magic before heading home and hosting the Denver Nuggets.

Joel Embiid, who used to take off games in the past when it came to back-to-backs, made it clear that sitting out last Monday's game wasn't an option.

Embiid played as expected, but the big man admitted after the matchup that fatigue was beginning to set in. On top of that, the All-Star started dealing with back soreness after he took a hard fall against Denver.

Ahead of the following matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers, the Sixers added Embiid to the injury report.

He was listed as questionable due to back soreness. Not only did Embiid play against the Cavaliers last Wednesday, but he played against the Dallas Mavericks two nights later after being considered a game-time decision once again.

The situation was no different when the Sixers tipped off their back-to-back on Sunday night with a matchup against the Toronto Raptors. Embiid's playing status came down to how his back felt after pregame warmups.

Once Embiid was deemed healthy enough to play, he checked into Sunday night's game for 37 minutes. As expected, many questioned whether Embiid would play in Monday night's game against the Miami Heat or not.

According to Philadelphia's Monday afternoon injury report, Embiid is questionable once again. Although Embiid was hit in the mouth during Sunday's game and forced to see the team dentist following the loss, it's Embiid's back that has him questionable once again.

The Sixers and the Heat are set to tip-off at 7:30 pm. Considering how things have gone lately, Embiid will likely be considered a game-time decision once again.

