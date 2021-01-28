Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris Talk Each Other Up on Twitter

The Philadelphia 76ers weren't totally satisfied with the way things went down on Wednesday night. Despite defeating the Western Conference's best team, the Los Angeles Lakers, the Sixers felt they let the game get away from them at a point.

Being in control for most of the matchup, Philly wanted a convincing win over the Lakers. However, they almost collapsed and allowed the Lakers to form a comeback and get ahead late in the game.

Ultimately, the 76ers won on a go-ahead bucket by Tobias Harris during the final three seconds of the game. While they acknowledged their struggles following the victory and wished it could've gone down differently, the Sixers are happy.

And Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris, two standouts from Wednesday's game, took to Twitter the next morning to hype each other up.

It all started when StatMuse revealed Harris' averages for the season. As we know, Tobias Harris has never looked better in a Sixers uniform. Through the first 19 games of the season, Harris has averaged 20 points-per-game while shooting 52-percent from the field and knocking down 46-percent of his threes.

On Wednesday, Harris' game-winning bucket was big, but he had it going on all night long. In 36 minutes of action, Harris went 10-for-16 from the field, picking up 24 points. He also had seven rebounds, three assists, and a steal. Based on how he's played lately, Embiid thinks Harris is deserving of a spot on the East's All-Star roster.

Harris appreciated the support from Embiid. He returned the favor by calling the big man MVP. While Embiid is clearly the Sixers' MVP this season, he's getting consideration for the award league-wide. There's still a long way to go and a lot of basketball left to be played, but Harris believes Embiid is clearly one of the NBA's best so far this season.

"I think for sure he's putting on an MVP year," Harris said last week in regards to Embiid's progress. "One of the biggest things is that he continues to sustain it game after game. And we continue to progress, and even himself continues to progress throughout this year. I'm happy for him because this is what he's put in. When you win and are successful as a team, you get that type of notoriety for sure."

A lot can change as the season progresses, but so far, Embiid and Harris make good points.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_