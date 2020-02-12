Former Sixers Center Jonah Bolden Finds Temporary Home with Phoenix Suns

A few Philadelphia 76ers who were here at the beginning of the year are now moved on and searching for new homes in the NBA. Recently, the Sixers had to make a couple of tough cuts from their roster.

As the NBA trade deadline came and went, Philly's front office made some necessary moves to upgrade the team. On the final day of the deadline, the Sixers picked up two players from Golden State for three second-round picks.

At that point, it became clear that two roster spots needed to be freed up. The first victim of cuts was Sixers point guard, Trey Burke. As Burke evidently lost the preseason and constant in-season battle with Raul Neto for the backup point guard position, it was obvious he wasn't going to be here much longer.

One more spot needed to be cleared. It felt since Sixers' center/forward Jonah Bolden wasn't with the team on the day of the deadline, he was going to be the second player to be waived from Philly. However, the Sixers made a last-minute move to send James Ennis III to the Orlando Magic for a draft pick.

Bolden ended up surviving cuts, but the following day he wasn't as lucky. As expected, the Sixers wanted to bring Norvel Pelle back up to the main roster. As his two-way time ran out, sending Pelle back to Delaware for the rest of the G-League season, the Sixers had to eventually offer him an NBA contract to get him back.

That's when Bolden's time with the Sixers came to an end. The bad news is Bolden's short-stint didn't go as expected, which is unfortunate considering he had a high ceiling in the eyes of the team when they acquired him. The good news is Bolden's not done in the NBA just yet. On Wednesday, the Phoenix Suns called and offered Bolden a ten-day deal.

Bolden appeared in 48 games for the Sixers since last year. He averaged roughly 13 minutes on the court, putting up about four points-per-game, shooting 49-percent from the field. There were high hopes for Bolden in Philly, but he didn't come quite close to exceeding expectations there. Now, he will get an extremely limited chance to prove his worth to the Suns starting on Wednesday.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_