Sixers' Josh Richardson Details His Concussion Recovery Ahead of Return vs. Pistons

Justin Grasso

CAMDEN, NJ -- Two Saturday's ago, the Philadelphia 76ers wrapped up their final practice at their facility before taking a flight to California for over a week. As the gym cleared out, Sixers' starting shooting guard Josh Richardson met with the media to express his excitement for having an opportunity to see what the team could do on a tough four-game trip without two of the team's All-Stars available.

On Sunday, the Sixers took on the Los Angeles Clippers to start up the stint. Ten minutes into the matchup, Sixers' guard Alec Burks backed into Richardson by accident. Typically, friendly fire doesn't result in anything too serious. This time around, though, the situation was much different.

After spending a couple of minutes on the ground, an injured Richardson ran off to the locker room with the Sixers' medical staff. By the time halftime rolled around, the team had ruled Richardson out as he was dealing with a nose contusion. After the Sixers lost to the Clippers, it was also revealed that Richardson was dealing with a concussion.

Once Richardson was placed in the NBA's concussion protocol, it became apparent he was going to miss some time. As it turned out, the Sixers' starting guard would miss the rest of the West Coast stint. His absence didn't do the team any favors as they lost two of the next three matchups, leaving the West with a 1-3 record.

"I just had to tell myself not to trip," Richardson said on Tuesday as he returned to practice in Camden, New Jersey. "It's a long season and we got some games left and there are more opportunities." Although Richardson was disappointed he couldn't contribute, he still looked on the bright side. "The road trip gave other guys a good ramp to step up."

Because of Richardson's setback, he was prevented from not only playing in games, but he also couldn't even attend or watch the Lakers matchup either. "It was weird, I never had a concussion before, so I didn't know how to approach it," Richardson explained. "I was in a dark room for a few days and couldn't [attend the Lakers game]. I was trying to keep the sensory stuff low."

While under the protocol at first, Richardson was ordered not to watch TV, look at his phone, or even read the book he had with him for a couple of days. "It was super boring," he laughed as he detailed the recovery process. "It was two or three solid days [of no TV, reading, or looking at his phone] -- rough stuff."

Fortunately, Richardson has completed all of his tests and is out of the NBA concussion protocol. He was able to return to practice on Tuesday and is cleared to play in Wednesday's matchup against the Pistons.

"I felt good in practice," he claimed. "The last few days I've had some headaches, but hopefully that's over with." Josh Richardson and the Sixers will tip-off against the Detroit Pistons at 7:00 pm EST. on Wednesday. It's their first game at home since Philly took down the New York Knicks on February 27th.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

