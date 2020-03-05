Sixers Rule Out Josh Richardson vs. Kings on Thursday Night

Heading into the four-game West Coast road trip, the Philadelphia 76ers knew they were going to have a difficult time churning out wins. Before they even took flight last Saturday, it was decided that both the starting point guard, Ben Simmons, and the starting center, Joel Embiid, were not going to travel to California with the team.

That left the Sixers down two of their best players before taking on back to back games against some of the best teams in the West. Knowing how difficult their upcoming opponents were, Sixers' head coach Brett Brown called for players such as Tobias Harris, Al Horford, and Josh Richardson to step up while they are shorthanded.

Unfortunately, one of the three mentioned above joined Simmons and Embiid on the injury report just ten minutes into the first matchup this past Sunday against the Los Angeles Clippers. After getting practically headbutted by his own teammate, Josh Richardson went to the ground and was helped up by the training staff before heading to the locker room at the Staples Center last Sunday.

The Sixers' guard was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the game as he was dealing with a nose contusion. After further reviewing his injury, however, Richardson would soon be entered into the NBA's concussion protocol. Because of that, the Sixers' guard was ruled out for the following matchup against the Lakers.

And now, Richardson is looking to miss his second-straight game for the Sixers as they face the Sacramento Kings on Thursday night. It's unclear when Richardson will get cleared to return to the court, but for the time being, the Sixers will have to continue their search for a temporary replacement. On Tuesday, they rolled with the rookie Matisse Thybulle. Considering Thybulle struggled in his 18 minutes on the floor, they could potentially shake up the starting shooting guard spot once again with J-Rich out.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_