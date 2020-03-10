All76ers
Sixers' Josh Richardson Clears NBA Concussion Protocol, Will Return vs. Pistons

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers' starting shooting guard Josh Richardson was excited to embark on a tough four-game road trip against the NBA's California teams last week. With matchups against both Los Angeles squads, Sacramento, and Golden State, Richardson was looking forward to stepping up in the absence of the Sixers' two All-Star's.

Unfortunately, his opportunity to do so vanished in just ten minutes. While facing the Los Angeles Clippers last Sunday, Richardson collided with his teammate, Alec Burks, and went to ground after suffering what was initially diagnosed as a nose contusion.

Later on, the Sixers found out there was more to his injury. Not only was the Sixers' starting guard dealing with a facial setback, but he would also get entered into the NBA's concussion protocol, which forced the veteran to miss more time moving forward.

As expected, Richardson missed the rest of the Sixers' West Coast trip as they faced the Lakers, Kings, and the Warriors. While he was still dealing with headaches over the last couple of days, the Sixers are ready to get their starting shooting guard back onto the court this Wednesday to face the Detroit Pistons.

Richardson, who is averaging 13 points-per-game this season, hasn't been as consistent as desired for the Sixers this year. His struggles to remain healthy could have something to do with that. Regardless of how up and down Richardson's lone season with the Sixers has been, the team will look forward to having him back in the mix this week as they need all of the help they can get during this final stretch.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

