All76ers
Top Stories
News

Sixers' Josh Richardson Ruled Out for Tuesday's Game vs. Lakers

Justin Grasso

The tough West Coast road trip hasn't gotten any easier for a shorthanded Philadelphia 76ers team. This past Saturday, the Sixers made it clear they were going to travel out West without two of their All-Star's, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

While they wouldn't officially rule Embiid out for the entire four-game stint, it seems more likely the team waits until they return back to Philly rather than flying the center out last-minute for one or two games.

Regardless of what the team chooses to do with Embiid, the Sixers still had to set their focus on trying to come away with a few wins on this difficult stretch. The West Coast series tipped off on Sunday afternoon as the Sixers visited the Los Angeles Clippers for a rematch. Despite being shorthanded, the Sixers put on a decent showing.

Unfortunately, Philly came away with two losses. One, they lost to the Clippers, extending their losing streak away from home to seven games now. Also, the team lost its starting shooting guard, Josh Richardson, early on in the matchup as he accidentally collided with his teammate, Alec Burks.

After going to the locker room to get his face checked out, the Sixers ruled Richardson out for the remainder of the afternoon on Sunday. His initial diagnosis was a nose contusion. Following the game, there was actually more to his injury. In addition to the contusion, Richardson was also entered into the NBA's concussion protocol, making him questionable for Tuesday's game against the Lakers.

As of Monday night, Richardson has officially been ruled out for Tuesday. As the Sixers' guard continues to progress through the protocol, he will not be cleared in time for a return. That leaves the Sixers down three starters now for the Lakers matchup. Richardson's next chance to potentially return will be on Thursday against the Kings.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

76ers' Shake Milton Received Consideration for Eastern Conference Player of the Week

76ers guard Shake Milton was an Eastern Conference Player of the Week nominee.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Al Horford Isn't Concerned About Trade Rumors

Sixers big man Al Horford has been the topic of discussion regarding potential offseason trades. However, he doesn't sound too concerned about the speculation.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Shake Milton is Taking Advantage of His Second Chance

The Sixers might be in a tough spot due to injuries, but at least they are finding out who Shake Milton really is now that he's gaining an opportunity to play.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Josh Richardson Enters NBA Concussion Protocol After Sunday's Injury

Sixers shooting guard Josh Richardson is in the NBA's concussion protocol after suffering a head injury against the Clippers on Sunday.

Justin Grasso

Despite Losing to the Clippers, Sixers Put on an Encouraging Performance

The Sixers were defeated by the Clippers on Sunday, but it was one of their more encouraging performances as of late.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Josh Richardson Exits Game Early With an Injury vs. Clippers

Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard Josh Richardson exited Sunday's game against the Clippers early with an injury.

Justin Grasso

Clippers Welcome Back Sixers' Tobias Harris, Mike Scott at Staples Center

The Los Angeles Clippers put together a welcome back tribute for two Sixers veterans, Tobias Harris and Mike Scott.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers: Are Glenn Robinson III's Latest Frustrations Warranted?

76ers newest player Glenn Robinson III has expressed frustration lately, but is it warranted.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Will Head Out West Without Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid

The Sixers have made it clear they will take on their west coast trip without Ben Simmons and potentially Joel Embiid.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Brett Brown Expressed Appreciation for Reserve Center Kyle O'Quinn

Sixers center Kyle O'Quinn hasn't picked up consistent playing time this season, but his head coach Brett Brown appreciates the veteran's willingness to stay ready.

Justin Grasso