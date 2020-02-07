Sixers' Guard Josh Richardson Listed as Questionable vs. Grizzlies on Friday

It comes as no secret the Philadelphia 76ers could use some help on their team right now. Fortunately, there are a couple of things to be optimistic about. For starters, Philly just acquired two new players from the Golden State Warriors in Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III.

While those two guys won't help out with the starting lineup, their ability to drain three-pointers at a consistent rate off the bench offers the Sixers some promise in that department after struggling so much during the first half of the year.

Burks and Robinson haven't been able to debut yet for the Sixers, and it doesn't sound like they will on Friday as the Memphis Grizzlies come to town. However, the 76ers could be getting back their starting point guard, Josh Richardson.

The veteran guard has missed the Sixers' last six games as he strained his hamstring early on against the Toronto Raptors a couple of weeks back. Since then, Philly has experimented with a lineup featuring Shake Milton as Richardson's replacement.

While Milton did a serviceable job in Richardson's absence by averaging 12 points-per-game, it's clear the Sixers could use their entire starting lineup back at full strength as the struggles continue. Over the last four games, the Sixers have taken beatdowns.

Though he was watching from the bench, an always fired up Richardson took it upon himself to hold a player's only meeting earlier this week to help motivate his team. Unfortunately, his message didn't go through to his team as the Milwaukee Bucks dominated the Sixers on Thursday night.

Perhaps, Richardson will have to get healthy and lead by example to truly make things click again. There's a chance he will be able to do so on Friday as the Sixers are set to take on the Memphis Grizzlies at home. With Richardson listed as questionable, the team is optimistic about his playing status. The final decision to roll him out or not will come after Richardson's pregame routine.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_