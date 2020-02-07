All76ers
Top Stories
News

Sixers' Guard Josh Richardson Listed as Questionable vs. Grizzlies on Friday

Justin Grasso

It comes as no secret the Philadelphia 76ers could use some help on their team right now. Fortunately, there are a couple of things to be optimistic about. For starters, Philly just acquired two new players from the Golden State Warriors in Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson III.

While those two guys won't help out with the starting lineup, their ability to drain three-pointers at a consistent rate off the bench offers the Sixers some promise in that department after struggling so much during the first half of the year.

Burks and Robinson haven't been able to debut yet for the Sixers, and it doesn't sound like they will on Friday as the Memphis Grizzlies come to town. However, the 76ers could be getting back their starting point guard, Josh Richardson.

The veteran guard has missed the Sixers' last six games as he strained his hamstring early on against the Toronto Raptors a couple of weeks back. Since then, Philly has experimented with a lineup featuring Shake Milton as Richardson's replacement.

While Milton did a serviceable job in Richardson's absence by averaging 12 points-per-game, it's clear the Sixers could use their entire starting lineup back at full strength as the struggles continue. Over the last four games, the Sixers have taken beatdowns.

Though he was watching from the bench, an always fired up Richardson took it upon himself to hold a player's only meeting earlier this week to help motivate his team. Unfortunately, his message didn't go through to his team as the Milwaukee Bucks dominated the Sixers on Thursday night.

Perhaps, Richardson will have to get healthy and lead by example to truly make things click again. There's a chance he will be able to do so on Friday as the Sixers are set to take on the Memphis Grizzlies at home. With Richardson listed as questionable, the team is optimistic about his playing status. The final decision to roll him out or not will come after Richardson's pregame routine.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

National Media Rips Sixers' Brett Brown After Three-Game Road Skid

A few folks in the national media spent their Tuesday ripping into Sixers' head coach Brett Brown after the team got blown out by the Miami Heat.

Justin Grasso

by

Justin Grasso

Sixers Waive Jonah Bolden, Call up Norvel Pelle from G-League

The Sixers have released Jonah Bolden, and signed Norvel Pelle to an NBA contract.

Justin Grasso

Why James Ennis and the Sixers Decided to Mutually Part Ways

Former Sixers forward James Ennis wasn't traded from Philly by surprise on Thursday afternoon.

Justin Grasso

Sixers' Joel Embiid Admits He's Not Having Fun Again After Loss to Bucks

Once again, Sixers' center Joel Embiid admits he hasn't been having fun on the court after taking the fourth-straight loss to the Bucks.

Justin Grasso

76ers Wrap up Four-Game Road Trip Winless After Losing to Bucks

The Philadelphia 76ers completed a four-game road trip without picking up a single win.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers Waive Trey Burke to Clear Roster Space

The Philadelphia 76ers have created roster space at the expense of Trey Burke on Thursday.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers Trade James Ennis to Orlando Magic

The Philadelphia 76ers have sent veteran forward James Ennis to the Orlando Magic.

Justin Grasso

Chris Broussard Speculates There's Jealousy Between Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid

FS1 commentator Chris Broussard has recently went on record stating that both 76ers' young stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons are jealous of each other.

Justin Grasso

When Will Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson Debut for Philadelphia 76ers?

After picking up Alec Burks and Glenn Robinson from the Warriors, the two new 76ers will have to wait a little before debuting for the team.

Justin Grasso

Trey Burke, Jonah Bolden Not With Sixers on Thursday Ahead of Bucks Matchup

Two Sixers, Trey Burke, and Jonah Bolden were not with the team on Thursday morning ahead of their matchup against the Bucks.

Justin Grasso