Sixers Keep Message Simple Heading Into Game 5

The Sixers took the court Monday night looking to put away the Wizards for good. After taking the first three games of the series, they were four quarters away from potentially completing the sweep.

Game four went down to the wire, but the Sixers could not manage to pull out a win. Washington picked up a 122-114 victory and forced a game five in Philadelphia.

Many players cited their time in Washington as a "business trip" and prepared to close this series in four games. They will now have to mentally regroup as they head back to Philadelphia with another chance to complete this series.

During his postgame media availability, Tyrese Maxey discussed this change in focus. Based on his comments, the team had a clear and concise message following their loss in game four.

"Everyone kind of stepped up and said you got to go home and take care of business at the crib," said Maxey.

The veterans in the Sixers' locker room have done great all season keeping this team focused mentally. Situations like this are where players like Danny Green and Dwight Howard become invaluable. While the message is not long and in-depth, it is the proper frame of mind for the team heading into game five.

They cannot allow the things that transpired in game four to weigh on them. What happened cannot be undone, and all the focus needs to remain on what's ahead.

Even with Joel Embiid out for game five, the Sixers are still more than capable of closing out this series on Wednesday. They have enough talent on both ends of the floor to get the job done. Embiid was not the sole reason this team finished as a top seed.

Dropping game four may have slightly derailed things for the Sixers, but they remained locked in on the task at hand. Now it is on them to keep that poise in game five and end the series in front of a fully-packed Wells Fargo Center.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.