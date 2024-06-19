Sixers Key Veteran Could be Free Agent Target for New York Knicks
Heading into free agency, the Philadelphia 76ers will see most of their roster become available to discuss potential deals with other teams. A handful of players from last season’s roster will expectedly find a new team. However, the Sixers will prioritize retaining a few.
According to a recent report from The Philadelphia Inquirer, the Sixers have a top three they would like to bring back. All of them were first-year Sixers last season.
Kelly Oubre, Nic Batum, and Kyle Lowry are viewed as the veterans that could be back in the mix for Philadelphia. Considering what they put on display last year, and in seasons prior, the three are expected to gain interest from other suitors.
At this stage in the offseason, Kyle Lowry might be the most popular of the bunch. While the 38-year-old’s All-Star days are behind him, Lowry still brings a valuable skillset to the table for a championship-hungry team that needs a point guard with plenty of playoff experience.
While it’s been suggested Lowry could gain some attention out West — specifically from a team like the LA Clippers — one Sixers rival has also been linked to Lowry this offseason as a potential suitor for the Philadelphia native.
Watch for the New York Knicks
Last season, Lowry found himself traded to the Charlotte Hornets after playing out his final 37 games for the Miami Heat.
Considering the state of the Hornets, it was clear that Lowry wasn’t there to work. While it took weeks for Lowry and the Hornets to reach a buyout, it wasn’t too long before Lowry became a free agent.
The moment the buyout was confirmed, Lowry revealed he was headed home to Philly to join the Sixers for the first time in his career.
The Sixers weren’t Lowry’s lone suitors, though. According to The Athletic’s Fred Katz, the Knicks targeted Lowry last season when it became known he was a buyout candidate. Now, Lowry is listed as a potential offseason signing for New York, who will be on the hunt for a backcourt addition this summer.
After finding some mild success in the postseason, even defeating the Sixers in six games during the first round of the 2024 NBA Playoffs, the Knicks will be a tough team to compete with in free agency for teams with shared interests in prospects.
The Knicks will be a team to watch in the Lowry market, but the Sixers have advantages. For starters, Philly is home to Lowry no matter what. He also has even more familiarity with the organization, considering he has relationships with the head of the front office and coaching staff.
Lowry seemed interested in returning to Philadelphia at the end of the 2024 postseason. The veteran guard will likely weigh all of his options when free agency opens, but the Sixers have a strong case to convince the veteran guard to come back.