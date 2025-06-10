Sixers’ Latest Post Celebrates a Major Moment for the Franchise
Monday marked the official 16-day mark from the 2025 NBA Draft. The Philadelphia 76ers felt it was a special number, considering they drafted Jared McCain out of Duke University with the No. 16 overall pick one year ago.
Therefore, the team took to social media to make a post to remember what could end up being a big night in the franchise’s history.
via @sixers: 16 days until the #NBADraft !! last year, we selected @J_mccain_24 16th overall.
Entering the draft last year, the Sixers were right outside of the lottery after making the 2024 NBA Playoffs through the NBA Play-In Tournament. Unfortunately, Philly didn’t make it far. They lost in six games against the New York Knicks during the first round.
Up to the final moments before the Sixers were set to go on the clock, the possibility of Daryl Morey trading the pick seemed high. Although Morey admitted that there was an intriguing offer on the table, the Sixers liked their top prospect available, which happened to be McCain.
So far, the selection looks like a hit. While McCain’s first season was derailed by a knee injury after his first 23 NBA games, that first stretch was an incredible campaign for McCain, who was putting together a legitimate Rookie of the Year campaign.
As a rookie, McCain averaged 15 points on 46 percent shooting and 38 percent shooting from three. He also dished out three assists per game while coming down with two rebounds per outing.
Now that McCain has proved himself, the Sixers plan to utilize the young guard as a key rotational piece during his sophomore season. Before they get there, though, the Sixers will once again enter the NBA Draft with a chance to potentially select an intriguing young prospect. This time around, the Sixers are in the lottery with the third selection.