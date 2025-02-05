Sixers Legend Has Doubts About Luka Doncic Trade to LA Lakers
Since embarking on a career as a TV analyst, Philadelphia 76ers legend Charles Barkley has never been shy to speak his mind. Recently, the Hall of Famer sounded off on his doubts regarding the latest blockbuster trade in the NBA.
Over the past 48 hours, the biggest storyline in professional basketball has been Luka Doncic being dealt to the LA Lakers. He'll now be playing alongside in all-time great in LeBron James, while Anthony Davis is heading to the Dallas Mavericks.
Following the trade, Barkley hopped on NBA TV Sunday to give his thoughts on this massive change in the NBA. He has some negatives, primarily that LeBron and Doncic aren't going to be a seamless fit together on the floor.
"This thing is not going to be smooth in LA with him and LeBron," Barkley said. "Cause both of them want the ball 100% of the time. Luka doesn't move without the ball, LeBron does not move without the ball, there's going to be some serious growing pains when those two try to play together."
While currently recovering from a calf strain injury suffered on Christmas Day, Doncic is still one of the top players in the league. This season, he is averaging 28.1 PPG, 8.3 RPG, and 7.8 APG.
Having already squared off against the Lakers twice this season, the Sixers will not get a chance to take on this new-look squad. The only way these teams can meet now is if they both reach the NBA Finals. However, Philly could be one of the first squads to take on the Mavericks post-Doncic trade. Dallas is set to take on the Sixers Tuesday night in a nationally televised matchup.