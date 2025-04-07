Sixers Legend Links up with Duke Basketball Star Cooper Flagg
This season, there hasn't been a more prominent figure in men's college basketball than Duke forward Cooper Flagg. Just a few months before likely being the top pick in the NBA draft, the touted prospect had the opportunity to link up with a Philadelphia 76ers legend.
Every year, the NCAA hands out an award in Julius Erving's honor to the best forward in the country. Following a dominant freshman season, Flagg ended up being this year's recipient. Across 36 regular season matchups, Flagg posted impressive averages of 18.9 PPG, 7.5 RPG, 4.2 APG, 1.4 SPG, and 1.3 BPG.
On Saturday night, Flagg and Duke took the floor against Houston in hopes of punching their ticket to the national championship game. Prior to the action, Flagg had the opportunity to link up with "Dr. J" following his latest achievement.
From the start of the college season, Flagg has been the consensus No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft. Following an injury-ridden year, the Sixers now find themselves in the mix to possibly acquire him. Heading into their matchup with the Minnesota Timberwolves on Saturday, Philly has the fifth-worst record in the NBA at 23-54. If they remain in this spot the remainder of the season, they'll have a 10.5% chance at landing the No. 1 pick in the lottery.
Somehow, landing the top pick would be a wicked turn of events for the Sixers after a rocky 2025 campaign. With Flagg projected to blossom into a superstar talent, he'd drastically alter the trajectory of the franchise in the short and long term.