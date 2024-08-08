Sixers Legend Opens up on Hype Around New-Look Roster
After being eliminated from the postseason in the first round, the Philadelphia 76ers quickly got to work making upgrades to the roster. Armed with a sizable amount of cap space, Daryl Morey was able to completely reshape the cast of players around Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey.
Philly's biggest move was going out and signing Paul George to a four-year max contract. That said, Morey's moves within the margins also has people putting them in the title conversation. Among those excited to see this new group in action is one of the franchise's all-time greats.
Earlier this week, Charles Barkley made a guest appearance on George's podcast. He did not waste any time talking about the hype that's been building in the city for this team.
"I live in Philadelphia all summer. Man, I ain't gonna lie, if I had a dollar for every time I talked about your a** this summer, I could quit my TV job," Barkley said. "These people are so excited to have you in Philadelphia."
The Hall of Fame big man also made sure to shoutout the new veterans when discussing the Sixers' impressive offseason.
"Them going out and getting Drummond also," he continued. "I like Eric Gordon, I like Caleb Martin, I think y'all just got Reggie Jackson. The Sixers have had the best summer of any team in the NBA."
It's hard to discredit the work the Sixers have done to revamp their roster this season. Along with forming the league's new biggest three, they've also deployed numerous complementary pieces around them. It also needs to be pointed out that Philly's trio might be the best-fitting big three in terms of having a guard, a wing, and a big.
Only time will tell have this group meshes together on the court. However, on paper, they have the talent to match up with any other contending-level team in the association.